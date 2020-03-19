Four Palestinian Prisoners Infected with Coronavirus in Israeli Jails

Four Palestinian prisoners have been diagnosed with coronavirus today, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Information Office.

Israeli Prison Service informed that four Palestinian prisoners at the Israeli prison of Megiddo, three of whom are imprisoned in the same section, were tested positive with coronavirus.

Israeli authorities have informed Palestinian prisoners at the Megiddo prison in Israel that four cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected inside the facility, according to a rights group. https://t.co/sqqJyNYR5e — Samidoun (@SamidounPP) March 19, 2020

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, the infection was allegedly transmitted from an Israeli officer who investigated prisoners at the “Petah Tikva” Investigation Center.

In light of the shocking news, Palestinian prisoners appeal to all related human rights organizations to intervene in order to prevent the outbreak of this epidemic inside Israeli jails.

Meanwhile, Palestinian prisoners have rejected their meals yesterday in protest against the Israeli Prison Service’s plans to stop supplying 140 products, including cleaning products, from the prisons’ canteen.

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

According to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Club, 90 percent of prisoners have become ill while in prison due to poor conditions and negligence which may have exacerbated their health.

(Palestine Chronicle, QNN, Social Media)