Dozens of Palestinians suffocated last night from teargas inhalation during clashes that erupted with Israeli forces in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, according to witnesses.

Israeli forces raided the neighborhood, stopped Palestinian youths while walking in the streets, and stopped and searched dozens of vehicles before they randomly lunched teargas and stun grenades at peoples’ homes.

Israeli occupation forces arrested Palestinian boy after raiding Issawiya village. pic.twitter.com/sABOOdnIaE — Heba Khaled (@Heba_Khaled21) March 18, 2020

Israeli forces also broke into homes, assaulted residents and arrested a Palestinian youth.

Over the last few months, Israeli police forces have been raiding the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya on a daily basis, ransacking homes and arresting and assaulting Palestinians.

Tonight, while everyone is supposed to be in isolation, the Jerusalem police are using the time to continue to violently carry out a campaign of collective punishment against residents of Issawiya in occupied East Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/PGQDMOC2Pi — 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒂 𝑾𝒆𝒊𝒔𝒔 -هيذر شارونا (@sharona_weiss) March 18, 2020

The Israeli campaign against Issawiya is aimed at oppressing and making life miserable for all who live there as part of efforts to push the native residents out of the holy city.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)