Israeli Forces Raid Jerusalem Neighborhood, Arrest Palestinians (VIDEOS)

March 19, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian child in Issawiya, East Jerusalem. (Photo: Video Grab)

Dozens of Palestinians suffocated last night from teargas inhalation during clashes that erupted with Israeli forces in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, according to witnesses.

Israeli forces raided the neighborhood, stopped Palestinian youths while walking in the streets, and stopped and searched dozens of vehicles before they randomly lunched teargas and stun grenades at peoples’ homes.

Israeli forces also broke into homes, assaulted residents and arrested a Palestinian youth.

Over the last few months, Israeli police forces have been raiding the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya on a daily basis, ransacking homes and arresting and assaulting Palestinians.

The Israeli campaign against Issawiya is aimed at oppressing and making life miserable for all who live there as part of efforts to push the native residents out of the holy city.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

