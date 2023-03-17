Four Palestinians Injured by Israeli Gunfire near Hebron (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces injured four Palestinians in the town of Beit Ummar, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official news agency WAFA reported.
Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli occupation soldiers fired live shots and rubber-coated steel rounds at protesters during confrontations in the town.
Beit Ummer, Hebron
3 injuries from live bullets arrived at Hebron Governmental Hospital from the town of Beit Ummar, including a moderate injury, and a fourth injury with rubber-coated metal bullets. pic.twitter.com/a7S4Nj9U3F
— Younis | يونس (@ytirawi) March 17, 2023
Isreali forces injured three Palestinian protesters with live bullets and a fourth with rubber-coated rounds. One of the injured was reported in moderate condition, while the other three are in stable condition.
Mohammad Awwad, a local Palestinian activist, said the Israeli soldiers also fired teargas canisters and stun grenades at homes in the town, causing several cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.
(WAFA, PC)
