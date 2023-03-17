Four Palestinians Injured by Israeli Gunfire near Hebron (VIDEO)

March 17, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers in occupied West Bank. (Photo: via WAFA)

Israeli occupation forces injured four Palestinians in the town of Beit Ummar, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli occupation soldiers fired live shots and rubber-coated steel rounds at protesters during confrontations in the town.

Isreali forces injured three Palestinian protesters with live bullets and a fourth with rubber-coated rounds. One of the injured was reported in moderate condition, while the other three are in stable condition.

Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians, Including Child, in Jenin (VIDEO)

Mohammad Awwad, a local Palestinian activist, said the Israeli soldiers also fired teargas canisters and stun grenades at homes in the town, causing several cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

(WAFA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*