Palestinians Observe General Strike in Jenin in Mourning of Palestinians Killed by Israeli Forces

A general strike was called in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, in mourning of the four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces during a military raid on the city and the refugee camp, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces killed four Palestinian men and injured at least 44 others in a military raid in Jenin on Wednesday morning.

Palestinians start general strike after another Israeli raid in Jenin https://t.co/AfMgpDvofz — Joe Catron (@jncatron) September 29, 2022

A large army force raided Jenin and its refugee camp, firing in all directions and shooting tear gas canisters.

Watch: Palestinians burn tires in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron as they observe a general strike in protest against the Israeli carnage in Jenin yesterday morning, which killed four Palestinians and injured 44 others. pic.twitter.com/Nexz7loEiJ — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) September 29, 2022

The Ministry of Health confirmed that four Palestinians were killed, and identified them as Ahmed Alawana, Abdul Rahman Khazem, Mohammed Alouna, and Mohammad Abu Naaseh.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)