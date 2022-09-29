Palestinians Observe General Strike in Jenin in Mourning of Palestinians Killed by Israeli Forces

Palestinians observe a general strike in Jenin. (Photo: via Days of Palestine TW Page)

A general strike was called in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, in mourning of the four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces during a military raid on the city and the refugee camp, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces killed four Palestinian men and injured at least 44 others in a military raid in Jenin on Wednesday morning.

A large army force raided Jenin and its refugee camp, firing in all directions and shooting tear gas canisters.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that four Palestinians were killed, and identified them as Ahmed Alawana, Abdul Rahman Khazem, Mohammed Alouna, and Mohammad Abu Naaseh.

