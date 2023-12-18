Four Palestinians were killed in Israeli Army Raid on Faraa Refugee Camp

December 18, 2023 Blog, News, Videos
Rashed Habib al-Aydi, 17, was killed in Al Faraa refugee camp in Tubas by Israeli occupation forces. (Photo: via Social Media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Ministry identified the victims as Rashed Habib al-Aydi, 17, Mohammad Samir Milhem, 17, his brother Hikmat, 24, and Yazan Khatib, 20. 

Israeli occupation forces killed four Palestinians on Monday during a military raid in Al Faraa refugee camp, south of the city of Tubas in the northern Jordan Valley, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that four Palestinians, including two children, were killed by Israeli occupation forces. 

The Ministry identified the victims as Rashed Habib al-Aydi, 17, Mohammad Samir Milhem, 17, his brother Hikmat, 24, and Yazan Khatib, 20. 

According to WAFA, Israeli soldiers raided the camp triggering confrontations with the residents, during which the soldiers opened fire at the youths.

In parallel with the war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army escalated its incursions into cities, towns, and refugee camps throughout the occupied West Bank.

According to data provided by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the total number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces this year has reached 509 people, including 113 children.

(PC, WAFA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*