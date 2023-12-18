Hundreds of People Killed, Wounded as Israel Bombs Several Areas across Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinian civilians, mainly children and women, were killed, including a journalist and her family, in early morning bombings in several areas throughout the Gaza Strip.

Journalist Haneen al-Qashtan was killed along with eight members of her family, while dozens were injured after Israeli warplanes bombed their house in Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip. According to The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, 95 journalists have been killed by Israel since the beginning of the war on October 7.

The Ministry reported that more than 100 people were killed in massacres in Jabaliya while a similar number of people remain under the rubble, along with at least 20 wounded.

Israeli warplanes also launched violent strikes on the northern areas of Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, while heavy artillery shelling targeted all areas of the city, resulting in the death and injury of dozens of civilians.

In addition, explosions shook the central region of the Gaza Strip.

More than 30 people were killed and dozens were injured on Sunday night in a new massacre committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Jabaliya al-Balad, north of the Gaza Strip, where a residential square was leveled to the ground.

An elderly woman was killed and others were injured in a bombing that targeted Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis.

Several people were also killed and dozens were injured after Israeli warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Abu Gharqud family, west of Nuseirat refugee camp.

The occupation aircraft bombed the specialized surgical building at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, killing 26 displaced Palestinians and wounding others.

Israeli forces are still besieging schools housing a large number of displaced people in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City.

The body of Abasan al-Kabira, east of the city of Khan Yunis, arrived at the European Gaza Hospital, after being targeted by a reconnaissance plane on Monday morning. The body was transferred on a donkey-drawn cart, due to the inability of ambulances to reach these areas.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 18,800 Palestinians have been killed and more than 51,000 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)