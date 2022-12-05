France Calls for End to Violence against Palestinians in West Bank

December 5, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli soldiers in occupied West Bank. (Photo: via WAFA)

France called on Sunday for an end to the rampant acts of violence against the Palestinians in the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The French Consulate General in Jerusalem called in a press statement on all actors to refrain from any provocative or unilateral actions and for the competent authorities to hold those responsible for such acts accountable.

France affirmed its commitment to international humanitarian law in all of the Israeli-occupied territories.

According to the Health Ministry’s statistics, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the start of 2022 reached 212; 160 of whom from the West Bank and 52 others from the besieged Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

