New Poll Reveals 60% of Ukrainians Feel Solidarity with Israel against Palestinians

60 percent of Ukrainians say that they feel solidarity with Israelis when they are attacked by Palestinians, compared with only one percent who feel solidarity with the Palestinians, a new poll has revealed.

The poll was conducted earlier this month by the Institute of Sociology in Kyiv at the request of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine.

It also showed that 64 percent of Ukrainians support Israel in its conflict with Iran. Less than one percent of respondents support Tehran.

With 53 percent of Ukrainians believing that Israel is an ally, only 12 percent believe otherwise. However, 43 percent of respondents expressed their dissatisfaction with Tel Aviv’s refusal to support their country militarily in its war against Russia; although they understood its reasons.

An overwhelming majority, 87 percent, believe that Israeli technology will help rebuild their country in the post-war reconstruction process.

Regarding similarities between the two countries, 53 percent of Ukrainians believe that Israel and Ukraine are similar in their resilience; 33 percent believe that the two countries are similar in their level of democracy, while 39 percent said that they share the same moral values.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)