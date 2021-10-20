Freed Palestinian Mother Finally Allowed to Be Reunited with Her Family in Gaza

Nisreen Abu Kmeil, 46, from Haifa, was allowed by the Israeli occupation authorities on Wednesday to be reunited with her seven children and husband in the Gaza Strip after her release from an Israeli prison, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The spokesman for the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Commission, Hasan Abed Rabbo, told WAFA that the Israeli authorities refused to allow her to travel to Gaza – the Israeli authorities refused to allow her to travel to Gaza – claiming she owed the state a little bit over $1000 in back TV tax.

The Palestinian female ex-detainee, Nisreen Abu Kmeil, enters Gaza Strip after Israeli occupation authorities banned her from returning for three days and imposed her conditions. #ApartheidIsrael pic.twitter.com/q4en4gbUMK — Palestinian Eve Network+🇵🇸 (@PalEvePlus) October 20, 2021

Abu Kmeil was hosted by different families in the West Bank until Israel gave her permission to cross the Beit Hanoun (Erez) checkpoint in southern Israel into Gaza.

Her permission to return to Gaza was not without conditions, nevertheless. In addition to paying the alleged overdue TV tax, she was banned from returning to Haifa, where she was born and her other family lives, for two years.

Watch the touching story of the Palestinian female detainee, Nisreen Abu Kmeil as part of a series of videos entitled, "Untold Stories'

uncovering the suffering of Palestinian detainees inside the Israeli prisons. pic.twitter.com/oUhB6AG8Xh — Esraa (@Esraa1997622) September 4, 2021

Abu Kmeil left behind an 8-month old son when she was arrested in October 2015 and her oldest daughter, Amira, was 11 years old. Her children were not allowed to visit her in prison during her incarceration.

With her release from prison, 32 other Palestinian women remain incarcerated in Israel for their resistance activities, including mothers. Israel is currently holding over 4500 Palestinians in prison, including 200 minors and over 350 administrative detainees.

(WAFA, The Palestine Chronicle, Social Media)