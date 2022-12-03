Israel Delays Deportation of French Palestinian Lawyer Salah Hamouri

The forced deportation of Palestinian rights lawyer Salah Hamouri will likely not take place on Sunday, as previously announced, The New Arab reported on Saturday.

Hamouri’s family was told on Thursday that the Palestinian-French citizen, who is being held in Israeli administrative detention, will be deported to France, against his will, this weekend. It comes after his residency was revoked for “breach of allegiance”.

However, Hamouri’s lawyers and family held a press conference in Jerusalem on Friday explaining that the lawyer will not be deported this weekend and was granted a hearing which will take place next Tuesday.

But his team said the threat to deport the lawyer remains very much in place and Hammouri could be forcibly bundled onto a flight to France at any time.

They have also said that despite his dual Palestinian-French nationality, Hamouri was born and raised in Jerusalem and considers the city his home.

Hamouri’s residency was revoked by Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked in October 2021. He not only lost his right to reside in Jerusalem, his home city, but also free movement and his ability to work.

Israel, which has illegally occupied and annexed East Jerusalem, regularly revokes the permanent residencies of Palestinians in this section of the city.

