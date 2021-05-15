FreePalestine: International Athletes Speak Out for Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since the start of the Israeli aggression, first against East Jerusalem, then Gaza and the rest of Palestine, many athletes around the world expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and their struggle for freedom.

I wrote @msnbc about how a new internationalism defined by anti-racism is starting to reflect itself in the world of sports. #Palestine https://t.co/Y2VeMMBjUq — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 14, 2021

Below is only a small sampling of the ever- growing list.

Mohamed Salah; Nation: Egypt; Club: Liverpool F.C.

“I’m calling on all the world leaders including on the Prime Minister of the country that has been my home for the past 4 years to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately. Enough is enough. @BorisJohnson”

Sadio Mané; Nation: Senegal; Club: Liverpool F.C.

“Heartbreaking.”

Paul Pogba; Nation: France; Club: Manchester United F.C.

Pogba: “The world needs peace and love. It will soon be Eid. Let us all love one another 🌙🤲🏾 #PrayForPalestine“ [IG] pic.twitter.com/8elPuf4efW — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) May 10, 2021

Riyad Mahrez; Nation: Algeria;Club: Manchester City F.C.

Achraf Hakimi; Nation: Morocco; Club: Football Club Internazionale Milano

Benjamin Mendy;Nation: France;Club: Manchester City F.C.

Khabib Nurmagomedov; Nation: Dagestan; UFC

‘Taking vengeance on them only because they believe in Allah’: Khabib says ‘pray for Palestine’ amid clashes with Israeli forces https://t.co/DJnHu0GYfi — Joe Catron supports the Palestinian Resistance 𓂆 (@jncatron) May 10, 2021

Kyrie Irving; Nation: United States; Team: Brooklyn Nets

Our newly reverted brother Kyrie Irving posting about the crisis in Palestine already. No ambiguity or worry of political correctness. May Allah reward him immensely. Ameen pic.twitter.com/2dk9wVpxhq — 𝙉𝘼𝘼𝙉𝙎 (@LilNaanX) May 12, 2021

Damian Lillard; Nation: United States; Team: Portland Trailblazers

NBA All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard posted about the current situation in Israel and Palestine. pic.twitter.com/0mRFO8dj9g — Sergen (@sergenkumas) May 12, 2021

Mesut Ozil; Nation: Germany; Club: Fenerbahce

Turkish footballers including the famous German footballer Mesut Ozil, raised voices for Palestine's Muslims while playing matches in the Turkish League. #FreePalestine #PalestinianLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RZaoHmeNVY — Mohammad Sami (@MohdSami777) May 11, 2021

Mohamed Elneny; Nation: Egypt; Club: Arsenal

my heart and my soul and my support for you Palestine 🇵🇸 ✌️ pic.twitter.com/ywrpPk5Xmf — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) May 10, 2021

Trezeguet; Nation: Egypt; Club: Aston Villa

يا عنايه الله المشدده التفي حول فلسطين ،اللهم فلسطين ومن بها ❤️🇵🇸#savesheikhjarrah #انقذوا_حي_الشيخ_جراح pic.twitter.com/Z8Xy2GceME — Trezeguet (@Trezeguet) May 10, 2021

Ahmed Elmohamady; Nation: Egypt; Club: Aston Villa

(The Palestine Chronicle)