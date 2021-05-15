#FreePalestine: International Athletes Speak Out for Palestine

May 15, 2021 Articles, Features
Ozil, Pogba and Salah were among many other names of top athletes who expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people. (Images: Via Social Media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since the start of the Israeli aggression, first against East Jerusalem, then Gaza and the rest of Palestine, many athletes around the world expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and their struggle for freedom.

Below is only a small sampling of the ever- growing list.

Mohamed Salah; Nation: Egypt; Club: Liverpool F.C.

“I’m calling on all the world leaders including on the Prime Minister of the country that has been my home for the past 4 years to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately. Enough is enough. @BorisJohnson”

Sadio Mané; Nation: Senegal; Club: Liverpool F.C.

“Heartbreaking.”

Paul Pogba; Nation: France; Club: Manchester United F.C.

Riyad Mahrez; Nation: Algeria;Club: Manchester City F.C.

Achraf Hakimi; Nation: Morocco; Club: Football Club Internazionale Milano

Benjamin Mendy;Nation: France;Club: Manchester City F.C.

Khabib Nurmagomedov; Nation: Dagestan; UFC

Kyrie Irving; Nation: United States; Team: Brooklyn Nets

Damian Lillard; Nation: United States; Team: Portland Trailblazers

Mesut Ozil; Nation: Germany; Club: Fenerbahce

Mohamed Elneny; Nation: Egypt; Club: Arsenal

Trezeguet; Nation: Egypt; Club: Aston Villa

Ahmed Elmohamady; Nation: Egypt; Club: Aston Villa

(The Palestine Chronicle)

