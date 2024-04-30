By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Turkish man has been shot and killed by Israeli forces after he reportedly carried out a stabbing operation in the Old City of Jerusalem on Tuesday.

According to the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, Israeli police said they opened fire on a young man who wounded a policeman in an alleged stabbing attack.

Hasan Saklanan, aged 34, has reportedly been identified as the person who carried out the attack.

WAFA said Israeli forces closed the roads leading to Bab al-Sahira, and detained Palestinians during confrontations that broke out in the Old City.

Palestinian Thrown off Roof

In the south of Hebron (Al Khalil), a Palestinian man was killed by Israeli forces after they threw him off the roof of a building.

WAFA reported that Israeli forces intercepted a vehicle in the Batn al-Aqraa neighborhood of Al-Dhahiriya in which a group of young men were traveling.

Hassan Rabhi Mansiya was chased from the vehicle into a building where Israel forces severely beat him. They then threw him from the roof of the building.

Several Detained

Israeli forces also detained at least 10 Palestinians in multiple raids across the occupied West Bank.

WAFA reported that four Palestinians were detained and their homes raided in the village of Rantis, northwest of Ramallah.

Israeli forces detained a fifth Palestinian in the village of Shuqba, northwest of Ramallah, and raided his family home.

In the northern West Bank, a convoy of army vehicles raided the town of Anabta, east of Tulkarm, where the soldiers raided two houses, detained two and confiscated their mobile phones.

The soldiers also broke into a furniture store in the area, smashing its door and ransacking the premises.

In the southern West Bank, a similar raid was conducted in the village of Ilat Ali, east of Bethlehem, resulting in the detention of another Palestinian.

The heavily armed soldiers detained another Palestinian and raided his family home in the town of al-Khader, south of Bethlehem.

Also in the southern West Bank, Israeli soldiers stormed an elementary school in the Old City of Hebron, where they assaulted and detained an employee.

Similar raids were carried out in the town of Silat ad-Dhahr, south of Jenin, and Askar refugee camp, east of Nablus, where the soldiers searched several homes and threatened to blow up the houses, should some of its occupants fail to turn themselves over to the army, reported WAFA.

School Students Targeted

Elsewhere, Israeli forces fired sound bombs at school students in the town of Arraba, southwest of Jenin.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli soldiers positioned themselves around the school, raided it and fired sound bombs at the students. They also set up a military checkpoint, stopped vehicles, and checked the identification cards of those passing by.

Israeli forces also raided the towns of Ya’bad, Wasilat al-Dhahr and the village of Anin.

No detentions were reported.

Israeli occupation forces also fired tear gas towards the Tariq Bin Ziyad School in Hebron.

WAFA’s correspondent in Hebron said that dozens of students and teachers at the school were treated for the tear gas inhalation.

On Monday, a Palestinian youth was shot in the leg by live ammunition fired by Israeli forces in the city of Qalqilya. He was taken to hospital where his condition was described as stable.

