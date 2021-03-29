Palestinian Injured in Jewish Settlers’ Attack

A Palestinian youth was injured on Sunday evening during a Jewish settlers’ attack on the village of Kufr ad-Dik, near the occupied West Bank city of Salfit.

Faris al-Dik, an activist, told WAFA that about 30 Jewish settlers, under the heavy protection of Israeli forces, threw rocks at Palestinian citizens in the village, injuring a youth.

Al-Dik added that the settlers ransacked an agricultural structure owned by local resident Ali al-Ahmad, and damaged a vehicle owned by resident Rami Younis, noting that the soldiers prevented citizens’ access to the area.

Ghassan Daghlas, an official in the settlement resistance commission in the northern West Bank, warned that Jewish settlers are forming terrorist cells in the occupied West Bank, ready to carry out terrorist acts against Palestinian civilians, making special reference to Price Tag terror group.

A few weeks ago, settlers attacked a family that was reclaiming its land in the village of Broqin and destroyed its vehicle, as well as attacking farmers in al-Ras and al-Marhat area, west of Salfit, as part of their efforts to establish a new settlement outpost, in addition to their provocations by storming Islamic sites on a weekly basis in Kufl Haris, northwest of Salfit.

“Settler attacks have increased since the beginning of the year and have become daily, which demands that residents of Salfit and area towns should be vigilant and attentive and form popular protection committees in all towns and villages,” said Daghlas.

“We do not want to see a massacre similar to the one of the Dawabsha family in Duma several years ago,” he added. “The recent settlers’ terrorism in Salfit indicates that they are planning criminal acts against civilians, as it is clear that their recent attacks have moved from vandalizing trees and property to attacking people.”

