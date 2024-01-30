GAZA LIVE BLOG: Gaza Hospitals under Siege | Intense Bombing Continues | Assassinations in Jenin Hospital | US Vows to Respond to Attacks – Day 116

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces continue to bomb all areas in the Gaza Strip, particularly in the southern and central areas. Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that three of its fighters were assassinated by an Israeli special force, who infiltrated the Ibn Sina Hospital in the city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank. US President Joe Biden is reportedly assessing options to deter further attacks against American forces. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 26,637 Palestinians have been killed, and 65,387 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, January 30, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

HANIYEH: Hamas has received a proposal from Paris for a ceasefire, and would study it to respond to it.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Israeli occupation tightens its siege on Nasser Medical Complex for the second week.

UN REPORT: Israel has ordered the evacuation of 41% of Gaza since December.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli gunfire and artillery shelling occurred in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood and the university area in Gaza City, with the occupation’s continued bombing of the center of the Strip since Tuesday morning.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli soldiers returning from Gaza suffer from psychological symptoms

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: London is considering recognizing the Palestinian state.

Tuesday, January 30, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Dozens of bodies of Palestinians who were detained by Israel were released through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that the fate of the paramedics who went yesterday, Monday, to rescue the 6-year-old girl, Hind, who was trapped inside a car in Gaza City, is still unknown.

Tuesday, January 30, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

RELIEF ORGANIZATIONS: Nine relief organizations warned in a joint letter that the suspension of funding for UNRWA threatens the lives of Palestinians in Gaza and the region.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army continues to besiege Al Amal Hospital and Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis for the ninth day in a row.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Army Radio quoted Minister of Immigration and Integration Avir Sofer as saying that the war on Gaza may continue until after 2024, and perhaps until 2025 and 2026.

Tuesday, January 30, 9:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces targeted many areas in the Gaza Strip with intense bombing, and explained that a series of raids targeted the Nuseirat camp, Beit Lahia, the western parts of the city of Khan Yunis, and the El Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah.

Tuesday, January 30, 8:00 am (GMT+2)

WAFA: About ten Israeli Special Forces soldiers, disguised as medical staff, infiltrated Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, and assassinated three young men.

IRANIAN FM:

Washington knows that the solution to ending the war and genocide in Gaza and the current crisis is a political solution.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “living the end of his criminal political life.

Tuesday, January 30, 6:00 am (GMT+2)

IRAN’S ENVOY TO UN: Tehran is not responsible for the actions of any individual or group in the region.

Tuesday, January 30, 3:00 am (GMT+2)

POLITICO (quoting US officials): US President Joe Biden asked his advisors for response options that would deter any further attacks against American forces.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation fighter jets bombed a house in the El Geneina neighborhood in central Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, January 30, 2:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft bombed a target in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, with artillery shelling continuing.

Tuesday, January 30, 1:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes and violent bombing occurred in the Batn al-Sameen area and the Al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, January 30, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: The War Council is currently discussing the details of the proposed exchange deal after the Mossad chief returned from Paris.

