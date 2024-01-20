By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two mothers are killed every hour by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza. This is the shocking number revealed by a UN Women report on Friday.

Women and children account for nearly 70 percent of the Palestinians killed in the Israeli war on Gaza, with two mothers killed every hour since October 7, according to a report published by the UN Women agency on Friday.

According to the report, which examines the “gendered impact” of the war, about 16,000 women and children have been killed so far in Gaza.

“We have seen evidenced once more that women and children are the first victims of conflict and that our duty to seek peace is a duty to them. We are failing them,” UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said in a statement issued alongside the report.

“That failure, and the generational trauma inflicted on the Palestinian people over these 100 days and counting, will haunt all of us for generations to come,” Bahous warned.

According to the report, “at least 3,000 women may have become widows and heads of households, and at least 10,000 children may now be fatherless.”

UN Women called for an immediate ceasefire and for the “protection and safe access to rapid, unimpeded, and gender-responsive humanitarian assistance.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,927 Palestinians have been killed, and 62,388 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)