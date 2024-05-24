‘From the River to the Sea’ – Spanish Deputy Premier’s Comments Anger Israel (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yolanda Diaz’s comments on a social media video where she explained Spain’s move to recognize Palestinian statehood angered the Israeli ambassador to Madrid.

Spanish Deputy Premier Yolanda Diaz said in a social media video on Thursday that Madrid’s recognition of the state of Palestine on May 28 is just the beginning of a political process.

“We will continue pressuring, from our position in the government, to defend human rights and put an end to the genocide of the Palestinian people,” Diaz said.

“We live in a moment where doing the minimum is, at the same time, heroic and insufficient,” she continued, adding:

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Israel’s Fury

The Israeli ambassador to Spain slammed Diaz’s comments, claiming that the phrase promotes hate and violence.

“There is no room for antisemitic declarations in a democratic society, and it’s absolutely intolerable that they were spoken by a deputy prime minister,” Israeli Ambassador Rodica Radian-Gordon said in a post on X.

Radian-Gordon wrote these remarks soon before leaving Madrid for Tel Aviv. In fact, Israel on Wednesday recalled its ambassadors to Spain, Ireland, and Norway after the three EU governments announced they would formally recognize Palestinian statehood next week.

“I’m sorry I have to return to Israel over vain decisions taken by the Spanish government, which will not contribute to peace and security … nor will they facilitate the release of our 128 hostages,” the ambassador said.

Recognition of Palestine

The governments of Ireland, Norway and Spain have announced their formal recognition of Palestine as a state, a decision that will take effect from May 28.

“Today, Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognize the state of Palestine,” Ireland’s Prime Minister Simon said at a news conference on Wednesday. “Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision.”

Earlier, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, also announced his country’s decision, which will take effect from May 28.

“The Norwegian Government has decided that Norway will recognize Palestine as a state,” Støre said in a press statement. “In the midst of a war, with tens of thousands killed and injured, we must keep alive the only alternative that offers a political solution for Israelis and Palestinians alike: Two states, living side by side, in peace and security.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s announcement in parliament received a standing ovation.

“After having reached a consensus between the two parties that make up the progressive coalition government, and echoing the majority feeling of the Spanish people, next Tuesday 28 May, Spain will approve in its council of ministers the recognition of the State of Palestine,” Sanchez said.

