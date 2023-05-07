EU Slams Israel’s Demolition of Donor-Funded School near Bethlehem

The European Union denounced on Sunday Israel’s demolition of the donor-funded Jubbet Adh Dhib school in the small Palestinian village of Bayt Ta’mar, to the east of Bethlehem, saying the demolition violates children’s right to education.

1/2 Appalled by reports that the EU-funded school in Jubbet Ad Dhib is being demolished by Israeli authorities right now. 60 Palestinian children are affected.Demolitions are illegal under international law, and children’s right to education must be respected. — EU and Palestinians (@EUpalestinians) May 7, 2023

“Appalled by reports that the EU-funded school in Jibb Al Deeb is being demolished by Israeli authorities right now. 60 Palestinian children are affected,” the EU in a statement.

The EU urged the Israeli occupation authorities to stop all demolitions and evictions, which it said: “will only increase the suffering of the Palestinian population and further escalate an already tense environment.”

Israeli forces demolished the school on Sunday morning, despite international pressure.

According to an EU delegation that visited the school last April, about 70 children in the first to fourth grades will be impacted and lose the chance to attend school.

The Jubbet Adh Dhib school was one of 58 in the West Bank and East Jerusalem that is threatened with demolition.

(PC, WAFA)