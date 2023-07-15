Illegal Jewish Settlers Pump Wastewater into Palestinian Agricultural Land near Bethlehem

July 15, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Illegal Jewish settlers pumped wastewater into the Nahalin water spring. (Photo: via WAFA)

Illegal settlers deliberately pump their wastewater into those areas on a regular basis. This causes serious environmental pollution and health hazard.

Illegal Jewish settlers pumped wastewater into Palestinian agricultural lands on Saturday, in the village of Nahalin, west of Bethlehem, polluting crops and a water spring, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Hasan Breijieh, director of the Bethlehem office of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission, told WAFA that settlers from the illegal settlement of Bitar Illit pumped their wastewater into Nahalin lands contaminating a water spring the residents use for various purposes and agricultural land planted with different types of crops.

      Jewish Settlers Destroy Crops, Flood Palestinian Farmlands with Wastewater    

Breijieh explained that the illegal settlers deliberately pump their wastewater into those areas on a regular basis. This causes serious environmental pollution and health hazard.

The illegal settlement of Bitar Illit has been built on Palestinian lands, illegally seized from the villages of Nahalin, Wadi Fukin and Husan.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(PC, WAFA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*