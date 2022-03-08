International Women’s Day: Israel Killed 66 Women in Gaza, Including 22 Minors, in One Year

Palestinian girl in Gaza joins funeral of her brother, Mahmoud Talaba, 15 who was killed in Israeli strike at the Zaytoun neighborhood. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, the Palestine Chronicle)

Israel killed 60 Palestinian women, including 22 minors, in the besieged Gaza Strip between March 8, 2021, and March 8, 2022, the al-Mezan center for human rights said on Tuesday.

In a report issued on the occasion of International Women’s Day,  the center said that four women were killed by Israeli artillery shells, 56 by missiles, whereas 645 others, including 248 minors, sustained various injuries during the latest Israeli aggression on the Strip in May 2021.

Additionally, according to the report, “the unemployment rate in the Gaza Strip in 2021 stood at 47%, and reached 43% of women.”

Due to Israel’s hermetic siege on Gaza, which has entered its fifteenth year, “Israeli authorities continued to deny urgently needed medical care to 70 women and 42 girls for whom Al Mezan legally intervened to secure permits for hospitals outside the Gaza Strip,” the report read.

“Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip are victims of direct and indirect Israeli military attacks, which claim their lives and the lives of their spouses and children, destroy their homes, and cause them enormous physical and psychological pressure,” the report concluded.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

