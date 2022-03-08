International Women’s Day: Israel Killed 66 Women in Gaza, Including 22 Minors, in One Year

Israel killed 60 Palestinian women, including 22 minors, in the besieged Gaza Strip between March 8, 2021, and March 8, 2022, the al-Mezan center for human rights said on Tuesday.

In a report issued on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the center said that four women were killed by Israeli artillery shells, 56 by missiles, whereas 645 others, including 248 minors, sustained various injuries during the latest Israeli aggression on the Strip in May 2021.

On International Women’s Day, we recognise & salute the strong Palestinian women who face systemic violence & discrimination from Israeli forces on a daily basis.

We honour them for their resistance and leading roles in the fight for justice & liberation for #Palestine#Gaza pic.twitter.com/2bDA5ki1rI — Lina Ahmad (@lina_a2020) March 8, 2022

Additionally, according to the report, “the unemployment rate in the Gaza Strip in 2021 stood at 47%, and reached 43% of women.”

Due to Israel’s hermetic siege on Gaza, which has entered its fifteenth year, “Israeli authorities continued to deny urgently needed medical care to 70 women and 42 girls for whom Al Mezan legally intervened to secure permits for hospitals outside the Gaza Strip,” the report read.

Israel’s hermetic siege on Gaza has entered its fifteenth year, severely impacting many aspects of the lives of Palestinians living in the Strip. The healthcare sector is one of the most affected. “Gaza’s Kidney Patients Between Hope and Hardship”https://t.co/CsFn2HBJ4H pic.twitter.com/3a8NRuIRlX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 8, 2022

“Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip are victims of direct and indirect Israeli military attacks, which claim their lives and the lives of their spouses and children, destroy their homes, and cause them enormous physical and psychological pressure,” the report concluded.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)