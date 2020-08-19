Gantz Calls for Resumption of Security Coordination with PA

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz called on the security institution to work on renewing security and civil coordination with the Palestinian Authority.

This comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley was postponed, according to Channel 12.

“Gantz directed the concerned parties to renew security and civil relations with the Palestinian Authority,” the Israeli channel added, explaining that the PA is engaged in opposing the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE, according to Russia Today.

According to Channel 12, the Israeli security services estimate that it will be possible to reach a gradual renewal of coordination, which strengthens the economic interests of the Palestinian Authority, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, and also helps Israel in maintaining security stability.

No Security Coordination, No IDs for Palestinians https://t.co/RLl6wVO9zv via @NewsNowUK — 🚫👇There is👇🚫-تضامن فلسطين (@No_Israel_State) August 19, 2020

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached on August 13 a deal that is expected to lead to “full normalization of relations” between the Arab nation and Israel in an agreement that United States President Donald Trump reportedly helped broker.

The agreement is considered a severe blow to Palestinian efforts aimed at isolating Israel regionally and internationally until it ends its military occupation and apartheid-like system in occupied Palestine.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)