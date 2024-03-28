‘From Bad to Worse’ – Former Israeli Official Slams Netanyahu’s Governance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Former Israeli Chief of Staff Dan Halutz has criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying he was leading the country “from bad to worse.”

“He (Netanyahu) is responsible. I don’t know a country in the world where a prime minister, after something like this, would not climb the tallest tower and jump off of it. There is no such thing,” Halutz said in an interview with Israeli Channel 13 News on Tuesday.

He claimed that Netanyahu refused to recognize what happened on October 7 when the Palestinian Resistance launched the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

The former Chief of Staff reportedly said Netanyahu “refuses to acknowledge this because in his calendar, there is no Oct. 7, he has the sixth and the eighth, and on the eighth, the war began and he was fighting. But this man does not fight, he is leading us from bad to worse.”

Halutz, along with other Israeli figures, previously urged Netanyahu to resign as the prime minister for not taking responsibility for October 7 and instead reportedly “blaming others and inciting against those who had fought to save the Israeli democracy.”

‘Besiege the Knesset’

Last month, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak in an article published in Haaretz, called for early elections in Israel “before it’s too late” given that elections are taking place in 2026.

The former Israeli prime minister criticized Netanyahu’s policies, stressing that his failure to reach a prisoner exchange deal was a “disgrace” on Israel, and warned that the course of the war could threaten to “drown the country in the quagmire of Gaza.”

He also last month told Israeli Army Radio that “30,000 citizens should besiege the Knesset for three weeks day and night,” adding that when the state is “shut down,” Netanyahu will realize that his time is over and that trust in him is “non-existent.”

Netanyahu, the longest-serving prime minister in Israeli history, reportedly opposes early elections.

A poll published in November found that 76 percent of Israelis want Netanyahu to resign, while 64 percent believe that new elections should be held immediately after the war.

The PM has vowed not to bow to pressure to halt his government’s genocidal war on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“No amount of international pressure will stop us from realizing all the goals of the war: eliminating Hamas, releasing all our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat against Israel,” Netanyahu said at a cabinet meeting on March 17.

Over 32,500 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,980 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

