GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Massacre in Aleppo | Sa’ar: On Our Way to Losing War | Death Toll Rises in Gaza – Day 175

Israeli airstrikes targeted the Syrian city of Aleppo, killing 33 civilians and military personnel, while tensions on the northern front with Lebanon continued. According to the New York Times, Palestinian Resistance groups launched at least 70 attacks against invading Israeli forces in Al-Shifa. Former minister of the War Council Gideon Sa’ar said that Israel may lose the war as a new poll revealed that Israelis prefer Benny Gantz to Benjamin Netanyahu. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,623 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,092 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, March 29, 11:45 am (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters targeted Israeli occupation soldiers with a TBG shell at a house in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital, west of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding Israeli soldiers.

ISRAELI ARMY: 61 soldiers were injured in the battles in the Gaza Strip since last Sunday.

AL-JAZEERA: 15 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on Shejaiya.

Friday, March 29, 11:15 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 13: Israel intercepted a suspicious object launched from Lebanon.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 32,623 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,092 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted with missiles the Zibdin barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, achieving a direct hit.

Friday, March 29, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

NYT: Palestinian Resistance groups launched 70 attacks on the occupation in the Shifa Complex.

Friday, March 29, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE MEDICAL SOURCE: A person was killed in an Israeli march that targeted a car in the town of Al-Bazouriya, south of Lebanon.

ISRAEL HAYOM: The newspaper quoted former Minister of the War Council Gideon Sa’ar as saying, “If we do not change direction, we are on our way to losing the war.”

AL-JAZEERA: Missiles were fired towards the Israeli Zabdin barracks in the occupied Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon.

MAARIV OPINION POLL: 45 percent of Israelis see Gantz as the most suitable to head the government.

Friday, March 29, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS: Israeli strikes targeted the Syrian city of Aleppo early on Friday, killing 33 civilians and military personnel, two security sources told Reuters. The sources added that the strikes also killed 5 Lebanese Hezbollah members.

