Gantz Reiterates that Using Military Force against Gaza is Still an Option

What is Next for Palestinian Popular Resistance in Gaza? Speaking to Journalist Wafaa Aludaini in Gaza

Wafaa Aludaini is a witness to many of Gaza’s recent tragedies and never-ending resistance. She experienced the violent Israeli occupation, and the subsequent blockade on the impoverished Strip, starting in 2006. None of the destructive wars that followed the siege impacted her as much as the war of 2014. That war, dubbed by Israel as Operation Protective Edge, destroyed the homes of Wafaa’s parents and parents-in-law as well. Much of Gaza’s infrastructures were also destroyed – thousands of homes, hundreds of factories, many schools, hospitals and houses of worship. The Israeli war has also killed over 2,200 Palestinians and wounded thousands more.War and siege, however, only strengthened Wafaa’s resolve as she became more involved in covering the Gaza news, hoping to reveal long-hidden truths and defy mainstream media perceptions and stereotypes. During the Great March of Return, a popular movement that began on March 30, 2018, Wafaa joined the protesters, reporting on a daily basis on the killing and wounding of unarmed youth who flocked to the fence, separating besieged Gaza from Israel, to demand their basic human rights.

