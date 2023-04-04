Israeli Occupation Forces Storm Al-Aqsa after Ramadan Prayers, Expel Muslim Worshippers

Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday night and forcibly evicted worshippers after Ramadan prayers, The New Arab reported.

According to The New Arab, Israeli forces entered the mosque’s prayer hall after Ramadan’s Taraweeh prayers and turfed out worshippers who refused to leave.

This comes as a fringe Jewish religious group, the Temple Mount Administration, called for Israeli activists to bring Paschal lambs to sacrifice at the site at the mosque on Wednesday, the beginning of the Passover festival.

95 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces this year alone amid an intensification of deadly raids on Palestinian cities by Israel.

(The New Arab, PC)