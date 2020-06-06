Gantz Says He is Confident Israel Will Regain Soldiers from Gaza Soon

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has announced that he is confident that Israel will soon regain the Israeli soldiers captured in the besieged Gaza Strip, Al-Watan Voice reported on Friday.

During a meeting with Gantz, the representatives for the soldiers asked the Israeli Minister to seize the opportunity to put pressure on Gaza through the humanitarian assistance sent to Gaza due to the coronavirus.

Gantz was reported advising the representatives to “Continue your efforts to release the prisoners. It is important to keep this issue on top of our priorities.

#Israel's health will not be guaranteed, without relief to #Gaza ◢◤ ❝Israel Seems to Condition Coronavirus Aid to Gaza on Release of Two Dead Soldiershttps://t.co/R9WSJtruWG

Apr. 2, 2020 ▼Using humble means, a refugee worker sterilizes the streets in Al-Shati refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/Fq0C2bJnCV — KAKAPO➤Endangered (@178kakapo) April 2, 2020

“We will continue our work to release them. I am confident that we will release them soon,” he added.

Former Israeli Defence Minister, Naftali Bennet, already suggested on April 1 that Israel will condition any assistance to the besieged Gaza Strip, in its desperate fight against the coronavirus, on the release of the bodies of two Israeli soldiers.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)