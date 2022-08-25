Israeli Occupation Forces Injure Palestinian Man in Bethlehem

A Palestinian man was injured by Israeli army gunfire on Thursday, in the Aida refugee camp, north of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Security sources told WAFA that a Palestinian man sustained an injury after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the foot, during a military raid in the refugee camp.

The casualty, who remained unidentified, was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

