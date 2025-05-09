‘Gates of Hell’ – Al-Qassam Broadcast Footage of an Ambush Targeting Nine Soldiers

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, broadcast footage of a complex ambush against the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, as part of the “Gates of Hell” series of operations.

According to the clip, the footage shown is of the second ambush in the series and includes clashes with the occupation soldiers on the axis of incursion east of the city of Rafah, which took place on Wednesday, May 7.

At the beginning of the video, a field commander in Al-Qassam said, “Let the gates of hell be opened wide,” along with scenes from the previous clip broadcast by the brigades last Wednesday.

The Al-Qassam Brigades broadcast a video clip via Telegram of a complex ambush targeting an Israeli force near the Al-Mashrou' junction in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip, as part of a series of operations they called "Gates of Hell," affirming that the ambush inflicted dead and… pic.twitter.com/4biLA6ikAn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 9, 2025

This was followed by aerial views showing the ambush area and its various details: “Al-Mashrou’ Roundabout – Salah al-Din Street – Eastern Battalion site – the advance axis from Morag towards… – the killing zone.”

Regarding the details of the operation, Al-Qassam said that the complex ambush began by targeting the ground floor of a house where a number of occupation soldiers were fortified with several anti-fortification and anti-armor shells, followed by engaging them with appropriate weapons.

Afterward, Al-Qassam fighters retreated to a tunnel entrance, where they lured the occupation soldiers into a ‘killing zone’ prepared with a number of explosive devices. As soon as they arrived, the devices were detonated, inflicting casualties among them, according to the clip.

The footage documented the entry of an Israeli drone and police dogs to ensure the area was clear of resistance fighters before the Israeli force arrived at the ambush site. The force consisted of nine soldiers, and the ambush was detonated, inflicting casualties among the force members, amid chants of “Allahu Akbar” (God is the greatest) by Al-Qassam fighters.

Palestinian resistance operations have escalated recently, and the Israeli army has acknowledged the killing of at least six soldiers since the resumption of the aggression against Gaza on March 18.

