Israeli Airstrikes Target UNRWA Center in Jabaliya as Gaza Death Toll Soars

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes and shelling on Gaza have claimed over 20 lives, including an attack on a UNRWA center, while the death toll since October 7 rises to 52,787.

The Israeli occupation forces bombed a center affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Jabaliya refugee camp on Friday evening, while airstrikes across Gaza left over 20 Palestinians dead.

Al-Jazeera reported that an Israeli airstrike hit the UNRWA food supply building in Jabalia camp, killing at least four people.

Additionally, medical sources stated that 23 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli shelling across Gaza since dawn.

Gaza City was again targeted by airstrikes and artillery shelling, following a series of massacres in recent days that resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

Three Palestinians were killed in an attack on a commercial store in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, while another was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Tal Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of the city.

A body was recovered following an Israeli airstrike on Al-Nazzaz Street in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Breaking | A massacre against civilians was reported as an Israeli airstrike targeted a UNRWA aid distribution point in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip. Initial reports confirm that at least 4 Palestinians were killed, others injured, and several are missing. pic.twitter.com/BSwJMZpGv3 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 9, 2025

Meanwhile, another person succumbed to wounds sustained in an airstrike near the Al-Amal Hotel west of Gaza City on Thursday.

In addition to targeting restaurants, cafes, and shops, Israeli aircraft bombed a barbershop on Al-Wahda Street in Gaza City on Friday.

Israeli artillery also shelled several neighborhoods in the eastern part of the city, including Sheja’iyya, while a young girl was injured by fire from an Israeli Quadcopter drone in the nearby Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

In the northern Gaza Strip, a bombing targeted a house in Beit Hanoun, killing a Palestinian, while Beit Lahia faced air and artillery shelling. Israeli forces have been carrying out incursions near the border fence around Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun, encountering ambushes that have resulted in casualties among their soldiers.

In the southern Gaza Strip, an airstrike hit the vicinity of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, while Rafah experienced further bombing operations targeting residential buildings. In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli forces opened fire on the northern part of the Al-Bureij refugee camp.

Since violating the ceasefire agreement on March 18, Israel resumed its aggression against Gaza.

Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli occupation forces killed one fisherman and injured another when they opened fire on their small boat northwest of Gaza City. Several fishermen have been killed since the start of the war, with their boats being targeted by Israeli naval forces besieging the Strip.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Friday that 27 Palestinians were killed and 85 injured in the past 24 hours.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)