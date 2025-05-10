LIVE BOOG: Famine Kills Thousands in Gaza | Ambulances Halted as Fuel Runs Out – Day 582

The Government Media Office in Gaza stated that famine is now rapidly killing tens of thousands of families, amid a complete lack of food and medicine.
Meanwhile, several ambulances in the Gaza Strip have ceased operating due to fuel depletion and Israel’s ongoing ban on the entry of fuel, spare parts, batteries, and oils. As a result, paramedics and families of the injured are being forced to rely on alternative means, such as carts and animals.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,787 and injured 119,350 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Click here for the previous blogs.
Seven Soldiers and Two Officers Injured in Mine Explosion in Northern Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY:
The Israeli army announced today, Saturday, the injury of seven soldiers and two officers as a result of a landmine explosion in the Sheja’iyya area, northern Gaza Strip.
The Israeli army indicated that the injured soldiers belong to the Jerusalem Brigade and were injured by the mine explosion while carrying out a combing operation in the north of the Strip.
It clarified that among the injured are the deputy commander of Division 252 and the commander of Battalion 6310, and all of them were transferred to the hospital for treatment.
Five Members of One Family Killed as Israel Bombs Displaced Palestinians in Gaza
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israel’s war on Gaza continues with airstrikes, drone attacks, and a crippling siege that has shut down all bakeries and blocked life-saving aid. Over 65,000 children now face famine.
Five Members of One Family Killed as Israel Bombs Displaced Palestinians in Gaza
UN and Partners Ready to Intensify Aid Delivery to Gaza
UN OCHA: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that 70% of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are in areas with Israeli forces or under evacuation orders or both, adding that Palestinians are dying in the Gaza Strip, which is under a complete Israeli siege for the third consecutive month.
Israeli Artillery Shelling of Al-Mawasi Area Kills Child
AL-JAZEER: Israeli artillery shelling of the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, which led to the killing of a Palestinian child.
Protests in Israel Demand Return of Captives
ISRAELI MEDIA: Protests near the Israeli President’s home and the home of the head of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee demanding the return of the captives.
Famine Killing Tens of Thousands of Families
AL-JAZEERA: The Government Media Office in Gaza stated that famine has become rapidly killing tens of thousands of families amid a complete lack of food and medicine.
Entire Family of Five Killed South of Gaza City
ANADOLU (citing medical sources): An entire family of 5 people was martyred in an Israeli bombing that targeted their tent in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.
https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1921128636997947670
Child KILLED by Israeli Navy Fire on Rafah Coast
AL-JAZEERA: A child was killed by Israeli navy fire on the coast of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, and two were injured in Israeli artillery shelling of the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Italian Airline Decides to Suspend Flights to Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that the Italian airline ITA Airways Decided to suspend its flights to Israel until May 19.
Number of Ambulances Stopped in Gaza Due to Fuel Depletion
AL-JAZEERA: A number of ambulances in the Gaza Strip have stopped working due to fuel depletion and the Israeli occupation’s prevention of the entry of fuel, spare parts, batteries, and oils, forcing paramedics and families of the injured to use alternative means, such as carts and animals, to transport the injured and sick, using cars only for very urgent cases and direct targeting.
UNRWA: Siege Must Be Lifted to Allow Flow of Supplies to Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated that for more than 9 weeks, Israel has prevented the entry of all supplies, and they have thousands of aid trucks waiting to enter Gaza, calling for the siege to be lifted to allow the flow of humanitarian and commercial supplies into Gaza.
Children in Gaza are crowding in front of food centers, desperately searching for anything to eat. Meanwhile, the centers themselves are barely holding on, overwhelmed by severe shortages and dwindling resources. pic.twitter.com/gBf8LKQrrB
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 10, 2025
UN Committee Warns of Another Nakba
UN SPECIAL COMMITTEE: A UN committee warned of another “Nakba” similar to the displacement of Palestinians in 1948, due to the “unimaginable suffering” caused by Israeli practices.
Israeli Media: 'Security Incident' in Gaza, Soldiers Transferred to Hospital
ISRAELI MEDIA: A ‘security incident’ occurred in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in the Gaza Strip and a number of occupation soldiers were transferred to Tel Hashomer Hospital. The incident involved the firing of an anti-tank missile at the occupation soldiers.
هبوط طائرة مروحية إسرائيلية تقل جنودًا مصابين في مستشفى تل هشومير" pic.twitter.com/glGgK8gNs2
— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) May 9, 2025
Columbia University Suspends Students Supporting Palestinians
US MEDIA: The Wall Street Journal reported that Columbia University has suspended 65 students who participated in a pro-Palestinian protest inside the university library days ago.
Be the first to comment