LIVE BOOG: Famine Kills Thousands in Gaza | Ambulances Halted as Fuel Runs Out – Day 582

May 10, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Children in Gaza play amid the rubble. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Government Media Office in Gaza stated that famine is now rapidly killing tens of thousands of families, amid a complete lack of food and medicine.

Meanwhile, several ambulances in the Gaza Strip have ceased operating due to fuel depletion and Israel’s ongoing ban on the entry of fuel, spare parts, batteries, and oils. As a result, paramedics and families of the injured are being forced to rely on alternative means, such as carts and animals.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,787 and injured 119,350 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Sat, May 10, 1:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Seven Soldiers and Two Officers Injured in Mine Explosion in Northern Gaza

ISRAELI ARMY:

The Israeli army announced today, Saturday, the injury of seven soldiers and two officers as a result of a landmine explosion in the Sheja’iyya area, northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army indicated that the injured soldiers belong to the Jerusalem Brigade and were injured by the mine explosion while carrying out a combing operation in the north of the Strip.

It clarified that among the injured are the deputy commander of Division 252 and the commander of Battalion 6310, and all of them were transferred to the hospital for treatment.

Sat, May 10, 1:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Five Members of One Family Killed as Israel Bombs Displaced Palestinians in Gaza

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israel’s war on Gaza continues with airstrikes, drone attacks, and a crippling siege that has shut down all bakeries and blocked life-saving aid. Over 65,000 children now face famine.

Five Members of One Family Killed as Israel Bombs Displaced Palestinians in Gaza

Sat, May 10, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

UN and Partners Ready to Intensify Aid Delivery to Gaza

UN OCHA: The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) stated that 70% of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are in areas with Israeli forces or under evacuation orders or both, adding that Palestinians are dying in the Gaza Strip, which is under a complete Israeli siege for the third consecutive month.

Sat, May 10, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Shelling of Al-Mawasi Area Kills Child

AL-JAZEER: Israeli artillery shelling of the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, which led to the killing of a Palestinian child.

Sat, May 10, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Protests in Israel Demand Return of Captives

ISRAELI MEDIA: Protests near the Israeli President’s home and the home of the head of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee demanding the return of the captives.

Sat, May 10, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Famine Killing Tens of Thousands of Families

AL-JAZEERA: The Government Media Office in Gaza stated that famine has become rapidly killing tens of thousands of families amid a complete lack of food and medicine.

Sat, May 10, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Entire Family of Five Killed South of Gaza City

ANADOLU (citing medical sources): An entire family of 5 people was martyred in an Israeli bombing that targeted their tent in the Al-Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1921128636997947670

Sat, May 10, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Child KILLED by Israeli Navy Fire on Rafah Coast

AL-JAZEERA: A child was killed by Israeli navy fire on the coast of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, and two were injured in Israeli artillery shelling of the Al-Mawasi area, west of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sat, May 10, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Italian Airline Decides to Suspend Flights to Israel

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that the Italian airline ITA Airways Decided to suspend its flights to Israel until May 19.

Sat, May 10, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

Number of Ambulances Stopped in Gaza Due to Fuel Depletion

AL-JAZEERA: A number of ambulances in the Gaza Strip have stopped working due to fuel depletion and the Israeli occupation’s prevention of the entry of fuel, spare parts, batteries, and oils, forcing paramedics and families of the injured to use alternative means, such as carts and animals, to transport the injured and sick, using cars only for very urgent cases and direct targeting.

Sat, May 10, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

UNRWA: Siege Must Be Lifted to Allow Flow of Supplies to Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated that for more than 9 weeks, Israel has prevented the entry of all supplies, and they have thousands of aid trucks waiting to enter Gaza, calling for the siege to be lifted to allow the flow of humanitarian and commercial supplies into Gaza.

 

Sat, May 10, 12:10 PM (Palestine Time)

UN Committee Warns of Another Nakba

UN SPECIAL COMMITTEE: A UN committee warned of another “Nakba” similar to the displacement of Palestinians in 1948, due to the “unimaginable suffering” caused by Israeli practices.

Sat, May 10, 5:00 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: 'Security Incident' in Gaza, Soldiers Transferred to Hospital

ISRAELI MEDIA: A ‘security incident’ occurred in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in the Gaza Strip and a number of occupation soldiers were transferred to Tel Hashomer Hospital. The incident involved the firing of an anti-tank missile at the occupation soldiers.

Sat, May 10, 4:52 AM (Palestine Time)

Columbia University Suspends Students Supporting Palestinians

US MEDIA: The Wall Street Journal reported that Columbia University has suspended 65 students who participated in a pro-Palestinian protest inside the university library days ago.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*