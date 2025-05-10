LIVE BOOG: Famine Kills Thousands in Gaza | Ambulances Halted as Fuel Runs Out – Day 582

ISRAELI ARMY:

The Israeli army announced today, Saturday, the injury of seven soldiers and two officers as a result of a landmine explosion in the Sheja’iyya area, northern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army indicated that the injured soldiers belong to the Jerusalem Brigade and were injured by the mine explosion while carrying out a combing operation in the north of the Strip.

It clarified that among the injured are the deputy commander of Division 252 and the commander of Battalion 6310, and all of them were transferred to the hospital for treatment.