Over 15,000 Gaza Children Killed by Israel Since October 7 – Red Crescent

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

No one is spared Israel’s killing machine in Gaza, neither children nor journalists. Meanwhile, an Israeli organization is dedicated to blocking any aid to starving Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a tweet today that 15,103 children were killed in the Gaza Strip during the Israeli genocide which has been going on for more than seven months.

Meanwhile, new data issued by the Gaza government media office said that the number of journalists killed rose to 145.

The new tallies come at a time where more Palestinians are being reportedly killed and wounded throughout the Gaza Strip.

The latest casualties were three people, including a child, and the injury of several others in a bombing that targeted a house on Al-Sahaba Street in Gaza City.

Also, several Palestinians were killed, and others injured following shelling of a building in the Sidra area in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of the city.

In the Jabaliya refugee camp, clashes resumed between the Palestinian Resistance and the Israeli occupation forces.

In the southern city of Rafah four Palestinians were reportedly killed and others were wounded in Israeli shelling targeting a house south of the city.

Another Palestinian was killed and others were wounded in an Israeli shelling targeting the Al-Awda roundabout area in the center of Rafah.

War on Journalists

The targeting of civilians by the Israeli army also including the killing of journalists.

The latest victim was young journalist Mohammed Jahjouh and a number of his family members following an Israeli shelling that targeted their home in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to data released by the government media office in Gaza, the number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7 has risen to 145.

Elsewhere in Gaza, Israeli shelling targeted a residential apartment in the towers of Ain Jalut, south of Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing and wounding of many, including children.

Four Palestinians, including two women, were also killed and dozens were wounded in an Israeli shelling targeting a group of citizens on Al-Jalaa Street in Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City.

They were gathering to gain internet access, as most of Gaza has been cut off from all kinds of communications with the outside world.

This is the fourth shelling of its kind, where the Israeli occupation forces specifically target gatherings of citizens in areas where Internet is available, Al-Jazeera reported.

Blocking Aid

As the Israeli war grinds on at a very high cost for Palestinian civilians, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate.

On Thursday, an Israel’s right-wing extremist organization calling itself ‘Order 9’ renewed its attack and destruction of humanitarian aid slated for Gaza.

Observers say that the organization works directly with the Israeli government, and more specifically with extremists ministers in who believe that only starving Palestinians will end their resistance.

This organization was established at the beginning of the war on Gaza to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip, at the initiative of the couple Reuth and Yousef Ben Haim, illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank, Al-Jazeera reported.

The group is made of nearly 5,000 people, including some representatives of the families of Israeli prisoners held by the Resistance Gaza.

Some 2.3 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including about two million displaced, are suffering catastrophic conditions as Israel insists on continuing the war for the eighth month, while shutting down the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings for more than a week.

A number of Palestinians were killed after the bombing of a home in the vicinity of the European hospital. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/KikB044v7v pic.twitter.com/MZ6q9z9EL8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 16, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,233 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,141.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)