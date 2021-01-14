Gaza Aid Worker Mohammad Al-Halabi Attends 154th Court Hearing in Israel

Former Gaza humanitarian worker, Mohammad al-Halabi, is attending his 154th court hearing in Israel, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club (PPC) said yesterday.

The 42-year-old, who was the director of World Vision in Gaza until he was detained in 2016, has attended all the previous court hearings behind closed doors. His lawyer has been prevented from reviewing Israeli prosecution evidence.

This morning stalling of Israeli Government

Prisoner Muhammad Al-Halabi faced today the jailer, /Corona,/medical negligence/ and postponement of the court

To 31th of January 2021 to become the court N0 155@daoudkuttab @sandrawatfa@vacy_vacy @AlonBenMeir@MickLynch_Age @hrw pic.twitter.com/5UoJouE9kB — Khalil El Halabi (@KhalilElHalabi1) January 14, 2021

In a statement, the PPC said:

“What is happening with Al-Halabi poses danger on the human rights and humanitarian work as it is an obvious intimidation to aid and human rights institutions in Palestine.”

The “arbitrary measures” practiced against al-Halabi, the PPC added, “are considered a test for the international rights system and its humanitarian message.”

Khalida Jarrar: In 2019, I prepared another paper on “Education inside Israeli Prisons”, which was published in Ramzy Baroud’s book on education and women prisoners entitled “These Chains Will be Broken”. https://t.co/BBt3TxGb31 #Palestine pic.twitter.com/VILgMcLetn — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) December 29, 2020

The PPC called on international rights groups to “seriously put pressure on the occupation in order to immediately release al-Halabi, who was subject to torture and lengthy interrogation that lasted 52 days.” The former aid worker has suffered hearing loss as a result of the torture, the rights body said.

El-Halabi is a married father of five. He is currently being held in Ramon Prison and has been prevented from family visits.

Ramzy Baroud speaking to father of Palestinian prisoner Mohammed Al-Halabyhttps://t.co/8xZUh79qfk — Sandra Watfa (@sandrawatfa) May 22, 2020

In March 2017, an Australian government probe found no evidence that taxpayer money was misused by NGO World Vision in the Gaza Strip, despite ongoing allegations by the Israeli government that millions of dollars were diverted from the organisation to Hamas while El-Halabi was at the helm.

Al-Halabi, the head of the group’s office in Gaza, was detained by Israeli forces and charged by Israel with financing Hamas with funds from the organization.

