BREAKING: Israeli Military Renews Strike on Besieged Gaza

An Israeli missile struck a position that belongs to the Palestinian Resistance in Southern Gaza, The Palestine Chronicle correspondent in the Gaza Strip reported.
The Israeli escalation has also reached other areas in the Strip including the Ma’an area in the city of Khan Younis.
Israel is again bombing Gaza. Right now. #Gaza_Under_Attack #Palestine #Jerusalem #AlAqsa https://t.co/Baq4wCUQYZ
— George Galloway (@georgegalloway) June 15, 2021
Israeli media reported that the Israeli army has begun an operation in the Gaza Strip in response to what Israel terms ‘incendiary balloons’.
According to The Palestine Chronicle correspondent, several Israeli missiles also struck a resistance position known as Quresh.
The Palestine Chronicle will keep its readers updated with further development.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
