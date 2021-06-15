BREAKING: Israeli Military Renews Strike on Besieged Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An Israeli missile struck a position that belongs to the Palestinian Resistance in Southern Gaza, The Palestine Chronicle correspondent in the Gaza Strip reported.

The Israeli escalation has also reached other areas in the Strip including the Ma’an area in the city of Khan Younis.

Israeli media reported that the Israeli army has begun an operation in the Gaza Strip in response to what Israel terms ‘incendiary balloons’.

According to The Palestine Chronicle correspondent, several Israeli missiles also struck a resistance position known as Quresh.



