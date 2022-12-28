Gaza Children Find Joy as Families Struggle to Stay Warm (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite frigid temperatures and the destructive impact of flooding, children in the Khan Yunis area, south of the Gaza Strip, still managed to find joy as they went out to play in large numbers.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in the besieged Strip joined Khan Yunis families who did their best to keep warm in an exceptionally difficult winter season.

But the heavy rain is not the only culprit in Khan Yunis’ current hardship. After several days of continuous rain, the Israeli authorities contributed to the flooding of Gaza by opening the ducts in the dams located on the Israeli side of the border fence last Monday.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent said that Israel flooded dozens of homes and hundreds of dunums of agricultural lands after opening the ducts to release the collected rainwater east of the Khan Yunis area, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Two days ago, the Israeli authorities also opened the ducts east of Deir al-Balah, which led to the flooding of dozens of homes and agricultural lands, exacerbating the suffering of Gazans, especially in light of the heavy rain that fell on the Gaza Strip since Saturday.

Home to a population of over two million, the Gaza Strip has been reeling under a years-long Israeli blockade since 2007, badly affecting livelihood in the territory.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)