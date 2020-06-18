Kenya Urges Israel to Respect Unity of Palestinian State’s Land

Kenya has called on Israel to respect the unity of the land of the state of Palestine and its inalienable rights, Wafa news agency reported yesterday.

In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry reported that the Kenyan stance came as part of “continuous political discussions” led by the ministry through the Palestinian embassy in Nairobi.

These discussions aimed at “mobilizing support for the Palestinian rights and facing the annexation plan through widening the front which opposes it.”

Kenya reiterated its respect for the principle of self-determination as a basis for international relations, stressing that its own independence was gained through this principle.

The Israeli government is planning to annex the Jordan Valley and settlements in the West Bank on 1 July.

Palestinian estimates indicate that the Israeli annexation plan will cover more than 30 percent of the West Bank.

In response to his announcement, the Palestinian Authority said that it is no longer bound by all agreements with Israel, including those relating to security.

World leaders have universally condemned Israel’s annexation. US politicians took the unprecedented step of signaling that the two pillars of US relations with Israel; US security and bipartisan support Israel enjoys in Capitol Hill, would be jeopardized.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)