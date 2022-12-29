WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Critically Injure Young Palestinian Man near Hebron

December 29, 2022 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli soldiers in occupied West Bank. (Photo: via WAFA)

A young Palestinian man was shot and critically injured by Israeli soldiers on Wednesday, in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and the bullet exited from his back. The young man is reported to be in critical condition.

WAFA correspondent said Palestinian residents clashed with Israeli soldiers who fired live bullets and tear gas at the protesters, wounding one.

2022 could be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2005, according to the United Nations Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*