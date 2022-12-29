WATCH: Israeli Forces Shoot, Critically Injure Young Palestinian Man near Hebron

A young Palestinian man was shot and critically injured by Israeli soldiers on Wednesday, in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and the bullet exited from his back. The young man is reported to be in critical condition.

Watch: A Palestinian youth was critically injured yesterday after being shot by Israeli live bullets in Beit Ummar town, northwest of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/jyPDHSikwY — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 29, 2022

WAFA correspondent said Palestinian residents clashed with Israeli soldiers who fired live bullets and tear gas at the protesters, wounding one.

2022 could be the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2005, according to the United Nations Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)