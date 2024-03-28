Gaza Genocide – Israeli Bombings Continue, Scores of Palestinians Dead, Injured

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Scores of Palestinians were killed and injured in the last 24 hours as the Israeli bombing continued on several areas of the Gaza Strip, while Israeli media reported that the army began preparations to launch an operation in Rafah.

An Israeli bombing targeted a house on Al-Beltaji Street, in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, killing three Palestinians and wounding at least 20, Al-Jazeera reported.

An Israeli raid targeted the vicinity of Al-Qassam Mosque in the Beit Lahia project, in the northern Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli army gunfire in Hamad Town, north of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also launched raids targeting the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and other areas north of the Gaza Strip, and another raid targeted the town of Al-Mughraqa, north of Nuseirat, in central Gaza.

An Israeli bombing also targeted residential buildings in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in central Gaza City .

During the night hours, Israeli forces launched an airstrike on the Shati refugee camp, west of Gaza City.

The occupation also launched an airstrike on an electrical appliances center in the center of the Jabaliya refugee camp, which led to a fire breaking out at the site.

According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli military vehicles fired in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, west of Gaza City, coinciding with artillery shelling.

One Israeli Soldier Killed

The Israeli occupation army announced that one soldier was killed and another was seriously injured in battles in southern Gaza on Wednesday night.

Violent clashes continue between the Palestinian Resistance groups and invading Israeli forces in the vicinity of the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, which has been besieged for 11 days.

The Israeli army also announced that 22 soldiers were injured in Gaza during the past 24 hours.

Rafah Invasion

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the army has begun preparations to launch an operation in Rafah in case the negotiations for a potential prisoner exchange collapse.

The Israeli channel indicated that the army has taken actual steps, including isolating the city and preparing to evacuate civilians.

According to the report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the purchase of 40,000 tents from China in preparation for the ground operation in Rafah.

Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 13 said that the administration of US President Joe Biden recently asked Israel to allow the arrival of US officers, to make plans regarding Rafah.

Several countries, including the United States, asked Israel not to carry out any military action in Rafah without ensuring the safe evacuation of more than a million Palestinian civilians.

The United States has repeatedly confirmed in recent weeks that Israel has not presented any reliable plan regarding the evacuation of civilians from Rafah.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,980 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(PC, AJA)