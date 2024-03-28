GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israel’s New Massacres | Hamas: Hold Israel Accountable | Israel Prepares for Rafah Invasion – Day 174

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces carried out new massacres across several areas of besieged Gaza as the death toll continued to rise. The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes. The northern front continued to heat up as Israel announced that it is preparing for the invasion of Rafah. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,980 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Thursday, March 28, 1:15 pm (GMT+2)

WHO: 10 out of 36 hospitals are partially functioning in Gaza and the health system is barely surviving.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We targeted a military vehicle with a Tandem shell in the vicinity of the Al-Shifa Complex.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed Israeli sites in response to the Naqoura and Tayr Harfa massacres.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Netanyahu will send a delegation to Washington to discuss Rafah.

Thursday, March 28, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling continued on the southern areas of the Beach Camp, west of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Mohammed Najjar, six years old, died in Kamal Adwan Hospital due to malnutrition.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 32,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 74,980 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES AND AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed with mortar shells gatherings of Israeli occupation army soldiers in the vicinity of the Shifa Complex in Gaza, which has been besieged by the occupation for 11 days.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli authorities announced the closure of the King Hussein border crossing with Jordan after the shooting in Jericho.

FAMILIES OF DETAINED SOLDIERS: We have remained silent since the start of the war at the request of the security services. The security services and the state frightened us, and no minister contacted us.

Thursday, March 28, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: the families of the kidnapped soldiers met today for the first time with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

AL-JAZEERA: sirens were sounding in Israeli towns in the Upper Galilee after a suspected infiltration from Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli bombing targeted a building on Hamid Street in the Beach Camp, west of Gaza City.

CHANNEL 12: 10 missiles were launched from Lebanon towards the town of Shlomi in the Western Galilee, and that the army responded by bombing the launch sites.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A violent airstrike targeted Nuseirat, in central Gaza.

CHANNEL 12: Israeli authorities declared 11 Gazan detainees “illegal combatants” and decided to continue imprisoning them instead of releasing them.

Thursday, March 28, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PRCS: The Israeli occupation released 7 detainees from its crews 47 days after their arrest, while the fate of 8 others remains unknown.

Thursday, March 28, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sound for the second time in Western Galilee. Sirens also sounded in Ras Naqoura, in northern Israel.

Thursday, March 28, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

UNOCHA: More than 1.1 million people in Gaza face a severe level of food insecurity. Access barriers to aid remain and time is running out.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the towns of Gorn and Gornot in the Western Galilee.

Thursday, March 28, 07:15 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced the death of one soldier and the serious injury of another in a clash in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday.

(The Palestine Chronicle)