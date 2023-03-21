Gaza Greets Ramadan with Hope and Festivities (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

For Palestinians in Gaza, as elsewhere throughout the Occupied Palestinian Territory, the month of Ramadan, despite its obvious hardship, is also a respite, and an opportunity.

The holy month of fasting and prayer is also a month for family and community.

Once those fasting the month are allowed to break their fast at sunset of each day, the festivities begin: families get together to eat, mass iftars (breaking of the fast) take place, bringing all people together, and mosques blare with Quran recitations.

The Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza visited the city’s famous Al-Zawiya market, one of the most popular destinations for Gaza shoppers, a day before the commencing of Ramadan.

Despite the fact that the market was not as crowded as it usually is during this time of the year, there were still many elements of celebration and anticipation.

He sent us these colorful photos.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)