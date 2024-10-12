Mexico’s President Condemns Aggression on Gaza, Calls for Recognition of Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Mexico’s new President, Claudia Sheinbaum, has called for the recognition of a Palestinian state as a step toward achieving peace in the Middle East.

“The Palestinian state must be recognized just like the state of Israel. This has been Mexico’s position for many years,” she stated during a press conference, marking her first public comments on the issue since taking office on October 1.

Sheinbaum, who condemned the ongoing violence in the region, added that “war will never lead to a good destination.”

Sheinbaum has previously expressed criticism of Israeli military actions. In 2009, she publicly condemned an Israeli operation in Gaza through an open letter.

Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico supports a two-state solution, maintaining the long-standing position of neutrality held by her country.

“We condemn the aggression being experienced, and we also believe that the Palestinian state must be recognized in all its fullness, just as the state of Israel is recognized. This has been Mexico’s position for many years, and it is the position we maintain,” Sheinbaum said.

Sheinbaum made history on June 2 as Mexico’s first female president, raising questions over the past months about her stance on the escalating conflict in Gaza and the recognition of a Palestinian state.

In recent months, several countries have intensified calls for Palestinian state recognition, with nations like Norway, Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and Armenia taking steps in that direction, bringing the total to 149 out of 193 UN member states.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,175 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,336 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)