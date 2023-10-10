‘Unprecedented’: Palestinian Resistance Fire Hundreds of Rockets towards Asqalan after End of Deadline

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The southern Israeli city of Asqalan (Ashkelon) is under a massive attack by the Palestinian Resistance.

UPDATE: Sor far, five volleys of rockets fired towards the city of Asqalan. Massive fires and injuries reported throughout the city.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent says that this is unprecedented, and “possibly the highest number of rockets ever fired toward Israel, targeting a single area.”

Ashkelon is under a massive attack. Palestine Chronicle correspondent says that this is the most unprecedented number of rockets ever fired ton one single area. Earlier, Al-Qassam Brigades called on the people of Ashkelon to leave the city before 5 PM, Palestine time. pic.twitter.com/lnG5UMdo8r — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 10, 2023

Earlier, Al-Qassam Brigades called on the people of Asqalan to leave the city before 5 PM, Palestine time.

Immediately following the first volley of rockets, Al-Qassam Brigades issued a statement saying that they hit Asqalan with hundreds of rockets in response to the random and ceaseless bombing of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the forcing of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to leave their homes.

As the rockets were falling on Asqalan, Palestinian fighters engaged with Israeli soldiers in the southern parts of the city, indicating that the Palestinian Resistance still has a military presence inside Israel.

Earlier, the Israeli military claimed that it had eliminated all Palestinian fighters inside Israel who had entered in the early hours of Saturday, October 7. This does not seem to be the case.

In an earlier statement issued in the early afternoon, Abu Obeida, Al Qassam Brigades’ spokesman, said:

“In response to the enemy’s crime of displacing our people and forcing them to flee their homes in Gaza , we give the residents of Asqalan an ultimatum to leave the town before five o’clock this evening.”

At least 788 Palestinians have been killed and 4,100 wounded as a result of Israeli airstrikes on besieged Gaza.

This is a developing story.

