Israeli Authorities Reopen Gaza Fishing Zone

Israel said Thursday that it had re-opened the fishing zone off the blockaded Gaza Strip, after closing it earlier this week.

“Following security consultation, it was decided today to re-open the fishing zone,” said a statement from the Israeli military body responsible for civilian affairs in the occupied Palestinian Territories (COGAT).

Israel says it re-opened the fishing zone off the besieged Gaza Strip, after previously closing it in response to rocket fire https://t.co/yP0MFs0imZ pic.twitter.com/SMrJp6rO95 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 29, 2021

The resumption of “routine” policy towards Gaza “is subject to the continuation of peace and… security stability,” COGAT further said.

Dozens of rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel at the weekend, causing light damage in communities near the border.

The barrage was believed to be a show of support by groups in Gaza for Palestinians in Jerusalem who had been clashing with Israeli police over the right to gather in an Old City plaza following evening prayers during Ramadan.

Israel responded to the rocket fire with airstrikes on Hamas inside the Gaza enclave.

In a further violation of international law, Israeli military stopping fishers sailing anywhere off Gaza's coast and earning a livelihood. https://t.co/J4U4v5tZ8S@palinfoen #EndGazaBlockade — Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) April 27, 2021

Israel, which has imposed a blockade on Gaza for more than a decade, had set the fishing zone for the coastal enclave at 20 nautical miles following the Oslo peace accords in the 1990s.

But over the years Israel has often reduced the fishing zone. In September it was set at 15 nautical miles after an agreement between Israel and Gaza’s rulers.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)