Israeli Municipality Damages Centuries-Old Islamic Cemetery in Jerusalem

The Israeli municipality of West Jerusalem today infringed on the centuries-old al-Yousifieh Islamic cemetery in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Mustafa Abu Zahra, a caretaker of the Islamic cemeteries in the holy city, said that a municipality bulldozer today demolished the cemetery’s stone wall, a week after demolishing its stairway, in what Abu Zahra described as “a flagrant violation of the sanctity of the site.”

Israeli Authorities Demolish Historic Stairway Leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque https://t.co/HAfAPX0B2d — Joe Catron (@jncatron) November 30, 2020

Abu Zahra added that some Palestinians who were present in the area attempted to block the work of the bulldozer but were stopped by the Israeli municipal staff.

The Israeli municipality intends to build a park at the location of the cemetery, a step that has angered many residents of East Jerusalem who have loved ones buried in that cemetery.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)