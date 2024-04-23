GAZA LIVE BLOG: 200 Days of Genocide | Police Arrest US Students | Rockets from Lebanon | Death Toll Rises – Day 200

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes continued to target central and northern Gaza, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians as the genocidal war entered its 200th day. Hezbollah targeted several Israeli sites Metulla and the Kiryat Shmona while sirens sounded in Sderot, in the northern Gaza envelope. Iran slammed the European Union sanctions reiterating that Tehran acted in self-defense and that sanctions should be imposed on Israel. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,183 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,143 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, April 23, 1:40 pm (GMT+2)

QATARI FM: The expected Israeli attack on Rafah must be stopped.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of people were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted citizens waiting for aid at the Beit Lahia beach in the northern Gaza Strip.

ERDOGAN: Israel must not be allowed to reoccupy Gaza, and steps must be taken in this regard. Netanyahu is like Hitler and Israel’s allies will not escape justice.

UN HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS:

We are horrified by reports of mass graves in Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. Most of the victims of the Israeli bombing of Gaza in the past few days are women and children. We warn against a large-scale incursion into the city of Rafah because it may lead to more heinous crimes.

UN HIGH COMMISSIONER FOR HUMAN RIGHTS: We are horrified by reports of mass graves in Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. Most of the victims of the Israeli bombing of Gaza in the past few days are women and children. We warn against a large-scale incursion into the city of Rafah… pic.twitter.com/Lr4eAzktGv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 23, 2024

Tuesday, April 23, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA:

Israeli artillery shelling targets south of Gaza City. Israeli air strikes targeting Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip. An air strike targeting Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

SPANISH EXPORTERS AND INVESTORS CLUB: Spanish exports to Israel declined by 35.6% last February compared to the previous year.

Tuesday, April 23, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The number of bodies of martyrs in the mass grave in Khan Yunis has risen to 310.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters bombarded Sderot, Niram, and the Gaza Strip settlements in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy.

PRCS: A large number of elderly people and children died from hunger.

IRANIAN CHIEF OF STAFF: The conditions of the region changed after we bombed sensitive Israeli military sites.

AL-JAZEERA: An airstrike targeting the Al-Mughraqa area in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli bombing targets homes north of the Bureij and Nuseirat camps in the central Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, April 23, 10:30 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,183 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,143 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,183 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,143 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/4MntfF9FL0 pic.twitter.com/zkAUPHLvoz — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 23, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: A series of Israeli raids targeted Street 10 in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Four missiles were intercepted in the sky of the city of Sderot in the northern Gaza envelope.

Tuesday, April 23, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

IRANIAN FM:

The European sanctions are unfortunate because Iran acted in self-defense. The European Union must act responsibly and impose sanctions on Israel.

AL-JAZEERA: Heavy Israeli raids targeted several areas in the central Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, April 23, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

US MEDIA: The police arrested a number of students and acvists at New York University during a sit-in solidarity with Gaza.

US MEDIA: The police arrested a number of students and activists at New York University during a sit-in solidarity with Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/4MntfF9FL0 pic.twitter.com/laASwLdmMy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 23, 2024

MEDICAL SOURCE (to Al-Jazeera): One person was killed by an Israeli drone bombing a car in southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli bombing targeted the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, Jabaliya, and Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, April 23, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted the area surrounding Wadi Gaza, north of the Nuseirat camp, in the center of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, April 23, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

WASHINGTON POST: Google fired 20 employees after they protested a deal with Israel, bringing their number since last week to 50.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli gunboats were targeting the beaches in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation artillery is targeting areas south of Gaza City.

Tuesday, April 23, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

BERNIE SANDERS: The United States cannot continue to fund this horrific war.

AL-JAZEERA: an Israeli artillery shelling targeted the eastern areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: an Israeli artillery shelling targeted the eastern areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/4MntfF9FL0 pic.twitter.com/kDokGUOyof — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 23, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in the town of Metulla and the Kiryat Shmona region in northern Israel due to suspected rocket shells falling.

Tuesday, April 23, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers discussed with a European delegation ways to reduce the escalation in the region and developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, April 23, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the town of Yaroun, and another on the Jabour Hills in southern Lebanon.

Tuesday, April 23, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

EU BORRELL: The dire situation in Gaza cannot be forgotten and we immediately need to release all hostages, cease fire and mitigate the humanitarian catastrophe.

(The Palestine Chronicle)