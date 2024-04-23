On Gaza’s Shores – Israeli Raids Intensify on 200th Day of Genocide

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Since early Tuesday morning, Israeli warships have been targeting the shores of Gaza, amidst a series of intense raids primarily focused in the central and northern regions of the Strip.

Ongoing clashes are reported in Gaza City, while the Palestinian Resistance has retaliated by bombing two settlements within the Gaza Strip, marking the 200th day of Israeli genocidal war.

According to Al-Jazeera’s correspondent, Israeli artillery shelling has struck Jabaliya and Beit Hanoun in Gaza City, as well as the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood to the south.

Additionally, an Israeli raid targeted the vicinity of Wadi Gaza in the northern part of the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Significant fires broke out in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood due to continuous Israeli artillery bombardment.

Israeli gunboats further targeted the beaches of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Local media sources reported that Israeli boats bombed beaches in the areas of Al-Zawaida, Deir Al-Balah, and Al-Nuseirat in central Gaza. There were also reports of heavy Israeli gunfire east of Rafah and north of the Nuseirat camp.

During the previous night, the Israeli army intensified its raids in northern and central Gaza, with attempts to penetrate Beit Hanoun from various directions.

These efforts were met with gunfire, while Israeli artillery targeted shelter centers on Zamo Street in the town.

Local media also reported Israeli artillery strikes on Al-Shaima Street in Beit Lahia, as well as military activity in Al-Mughraqa and Al-Zahraa in central Gaza.

In response to Israeli actions, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, reported bombing settlements in Sderot and Niram within the Gaza Envelope.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, announced the destruction of an Israeli soldier gathering southwest of Gaza City using mortar shells.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,183 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,143 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

