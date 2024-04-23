‘We Defeated Israel in 60 Minutes’ – Abu Obeida’s Speech on 200th Day of War

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida gave a speech on the 200th day of war, to illustrate the achievements of the Resistance and the failures of the criminal Israeli army.

200 days have passed since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Israeli forces committed thousands of massacres and all sorts of horrific crimes.

The Palestinian Resistance, however, showed an unparalleled strength and was able to strategically defeat the Israeli army.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, gave a speech on the 200th day of war, to illustrate the achievements of the Resistance and the failures of the criminal Israeli army.

Below are highlights from Abu Obeida’s speech, conveyed through the Resistance News Network Telegram channel and published here in their original form:

On Rafah, Captives, Jordan, Iran and False Victories

“The criminal enemy continues to try to salvage its image, only to further receive shame and disgrace. “200 days have passed and the Zionist army is still trapped in the quagmire of Gaza, exploiting its predicament on the ground for more killing and destruction. “The enemy is still trapped in the quagmire of Gaza, and all it will reap is more anger, revenge, shame, and disgrace. “The occupation army failed against our resistance and our people after its image was shattered in front of the world. “We say to Netanyahu: Your death, the end of your occupation, and your downfall are inevitable, and your lamentations before the world will not change your image. “We in Al-Qassam Brigades have documented only a fraction of our heroes’ strikes against the enemy. “Our strikes and resistance will continue as long as the aggression of the occupation or its presence persists on any inch of our land.

“The world witnessed the might of our fighters and their painful strikes not only in repelling enemy attacks but also during its withdrawal. “Among the lies of the enemy government is attempting to deceive the world into believing that it has eliminated the Al-Qassam Brigades and only the Rafah Brigade remains. “The occupation forces are trying to deceive the world into believing that they have eliminated all factions of the resistance, and this is a big lie. “In 200 days, the enemy could only achieve mass killings, destruction, and murder. “The defeat suffered by the occupation army in 60 minutes couldn’t defeat us in 200 days. They search for an imaginary victory everywhere, but wherever they look for it, they find us there shedding their soldiers’ blood. “Our strikes against the enemy will continue, adopting renewed tactics as long as they remain present on every inch of our land. “The occupation’s claims of linking victory to entering Rafah and destroying what remains of the brigades there are merely attempts to feel a false sense of triumph. “The army that focuses on killing children and women, destroying graves, seeking revenge against the martyrs’ bodies, targeting innocent civilians, bombing aid trucks, and assassinating members of international and local humanitarian aid organizations is the mark of an army feeling significant defeat and disappointment, not one confident in its alleged achievements. “We will not relinquish the fundamental rights of our people, foremost among them withdrawal, lifting the siege, and the return of the displaced to their homes. “The occupation is trying to evade all its promises in negotiations and wants to gain more time. “The scenario of Ron Arad may perhaps be the most likely scenario to be repeated with the enemy’s prisoners in Gaza. The ball is in the court of those concerned, namely the occupation’s public, but time is short, and opportunities are few to release the prisoners. “The so-called military pressure will only push us to stand firm on our positions and preserve the rights of our people without compromise.

“To the families of the Israeli prisoners: We are more truthful than your government. “The blood toll paid by our people will only be met with the snatching of our natural rights and the rights of our resistance. “One of the goals of Al-Aqsa Flood is to unify our peoples and arenas after attempts by the occupation to isolate the Palestinian cause. “We appreciate every military and popular effort that joins Al-Aqsa Flood, and we salute the fronts of fighting in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq. “The hysterical reaction (of the Zionists) towards resistance actions from various fronts indicates the importance of resistance action. “The foremost front of resistance is the West Bank front, and we salute every inch of our steadfast free bank. “Jordan is from us and we are from it; it is one of the most important Arab arenas in terms of popular and public engagement and it occupies the enemy’s mind significantly. “Iran’s response in its size and nature, setting new rules and disrupting the calculations of the occupation, and we call on the masses of our nation to escalate their supportive movement for the resistance.”

Abu Obeida concluded the speech by calling on the masses of our nation to escalate their supportive movement for the resistance.

Below are the latest statements by the Al-Quds Brigades and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded the headquarters of the 162nd Division of the Zionist enemy army in the vicinity of the Turkish Hospital in the Netzarim advancement axis, south of Gaza, using a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells. “We bombed a gathering of Zionist enemy forces at the Al-Baidar site on Al-Rashid Street, west of Gaza City, with mortar shells. “This afternoon, we bombed the settlement of Sderot with a rocket barrage in cooperation with Ansar Brigades.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:40 PM on Tuesday, 23-04-2024, launched a combined aerial attack using diversionary and attack drones. The attack targeted the headquarters of the Golani Brigade and the Egoz Unit 621 at Shraga Barracks north of the occupied city of Akka, hitting its targets precisely. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:35 PM on Tuesday, 23-04-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Assi site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:10 PM on Tuesday, 23-04-2024, targeted the Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:15 PM on Tuesday, 23-04-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Ramim forest with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:20 PM on Tuesday, 23-04-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers on Karantina Hill with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 4:20 PM on Tuesday, 23-04-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kafr Shuba with missile weapons, achieving a direct hit. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:00 PM on Tuesday, 23-04-2024, targeted a building in which Israeli enemy soldiers were positioned in the Al-Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.”

