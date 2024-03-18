GAZA LIVE BLOG: Al-Shifa under Attack | Casualties inside Largest Medical Complex | Surgery Ward on Fire | ‘War Crimes’ at Shifa – Day 164

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces besieged and stormed the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in northern Gaza, detaining scores of Palestinians. A fire broke out at the gate of the complex, leading to suffocation cases among the displaced women and children inside. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said that it was impossible to rescue any of the patients from the hospital, due to the intensity of the fire and the targeting of anyone who approached the windows. The Gaza Government Media office condemned the Israeli storming of Al-Shifa, describing it as a blatant war crime. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,726 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,792 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, March 18, 1:15 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces destroyed the broadcast vehicles belonging to the press crews at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, opened fire towards the building and warned those inside it not to approach the windows.

UNRWA: The famine in Gaza affects all residents of the Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli soldier was killed during the storming of the Al-Shifa complex

Monday, March 18, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

JORDANIAN FM: What is happening in Gaza is a war crime and must stop immediately.

UNRWA: 28% of children under the age of two in Khan Yunis and the central Gaza Strip suffer from acute malnutrition, and explained that more than 10% of children under the age of two suffer from severe wasting in those areas.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and others were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced that it bombed a military building and a reconnaissance site belonging to Hezbollah in Ramia, southern Lebanon, last night.

BORRELL: Israel uses starvation as a weapon of war in the Gaza Strip.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 31,726 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,792 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, March 18, 10:30 am (GMT+2)

ISRAEL HAYOM: Senior officials are concerned about the slowdown in US arms shipments.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army ordered residents and displaced people in the Al-Rimal neighborhood and Al-Shifa Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip to leave immediately to the south of the Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces arrested the displaced men after storming the American School near the Shifa Complex, and asked the women to go to Deir Al-Balah via Al-Rashid Street.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army forces surrounded two schools in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in the Gaza Strip.

Monday, March 18, 09:o0 am (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: Israeli Channel 12 quoted sources in the Israeli army as saying that it had tightened its control over the Shifa Medical Complex and arrested 80 people it described as “saboteurs” from the hospital.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were killed and others injured as a result of an Israeli raid that targeted a house on Lababidi Street in Gaza City.

Monday, March 18, 08:o0 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We launched a joint military operation with the Shin Bet in the Shifa complex.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation vehicles fire towards Al-Shifa Medical Complex and its surroundings.

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: “The army is currently carrying out a precise operation in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex based on information indicating that the hospital is being used by the Hamas movement.”

Monday, March 18, 07:o0 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Displaced people are trapped inside the specialized surgery building in Al-Shifa Complex.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Al Jazeera’s correspondent said that Israeli occupation aircraft bombed the town of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

HAMAS: A new crime was committed by the occupation in its aggression against the Al-Shifa Complex.

Monday, March 18, 06:o0 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces bombed areas in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex and the Al-Rimal and Al-Nasr neighborhoods, with large numbers of tanks besieging the complex.

Monday, March 18, 05:10 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Israeli tanks are stationed at the main gate of the Al-Shifa complex, and the specialized surgery building inside the complex caught fire due to Israeli shelling.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The Israeli army’s incursion into the Al-Shifa Medical Complex with tanks, drones and weapons, and shooting inside it is a war crime that confirms the intentions of the occupation to eliminate the health sector and destroy hospitals.

(The Palestine Chronicle)