Storming of Al-Shifa Medical Complex – Israel Kills Senior Gaza Police Official

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces killed on Monday Brigadier General Fayeq al-Mabhouh, the head of police operations in Gaza during its military raid at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, Al-Jazeera reported.

The Israeli army claimed that it killed the head of the Internal Security Service of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas.

The military said in a statement that it received intelligence information from its internal security services, Shin Bet, and the Military Intelligence, Aman, about the presence of several Hamas officials in Al-Shifa Hospital.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army claimed that it killed Faiq al-Mabhouh, head of operations for Hamas' internal security in Gaza, during the operation it carried out at the Shifa Medical Complex in the northern Gaza Strip.

The statement added that al-Mabhouh was killed during an exchange of fire with Israeli forces, as he was armed and hiding inside the hospital complex.

However, citing informed sources, Al-Jazeera reported that al-Mabhouh was the head of police operations in Gaza and was currently coordinating with the tribes and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to bring and secure aid into northern Gaza.

Military Raid

Several Palestinians were killed and wounded as a result of the attack carried out by Israeli occupation forces on the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in northern Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the Strip.

The ministry said that it was impossible to rescue any of the patients from the hospital, due to the intensity of the artillery fire and the deliberate targeting from Israeli snipers.

Additionally, a fire broke out at the gate of the complex, leading to suffocation cases among the displaced women and children inside.

This is the second time that Israeli forces have stormed the Al-Shifa Medical Complex since the beginning of the war on October 7.

They stormed it for the first time on November 16, after besieging it for at least a week.

Israeli forces subsequently withdrew from the hospital, after destroying its courtyards, parts of its buildings, medical equipment and equipment, in addition to the hospital’s electricity generator.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,726 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,792 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



(The Palestine Chronicle)