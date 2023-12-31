GAZA LIVE BLOG – Israel Bombs Two Mosques in Central Gaza | Massacres in Nuseirat, Maghazi | Battles Continue in Khan Younis | Ansarallah Hit More Ships – DAY 86

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite sending thousands of yet more soldiers to assist in the failed attempt at besieging Khan Younis, the Palestinian Resistance there remains strong. Meanwhile, battles in Bureij continue, as well as Israeli bombardment of central Gaza, especially Maghazi and Nuseirat. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,672 Palestinians have been killed, and 56,165 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES:

Sunday, December 31, 11:00 am

AL-JAZEERA: The former preacher of Al-Aqsa, Sheikh Yusuf Salama, was killed in the bombing of central Gaza.

WASHINGTON POST: Israel’s economy has suffered a severe blow. The war on Gaza cost the Israeli government $18 billion, or an estimated $220 million per day.

AL-JAZEERA: Continuous artillery shelling on areas north of Gaza.

ISLAMIC JIHAD: “There will be no exchange deals between us and the enemy unless the aggression stops and its forces withdraw completely from the Gaza Strip.”

Sunday, December 31, 10:00 am

ISRAELI FM: The government bears responsibility for the October 7 attack.

CHRIS HOLLEN (to Washington Post): President Joe Biden’s administration bypassing Congress in order to sell weapons to Israel undermines transparency.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes launched a series of raids on the Maghazi camp in central Gaza. A paramedic from the Civil Defense Service was injured along with his colleague in an Israeli bombing on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

HEAD OF GOLAN REGIONAL COUNCIL (to Yedioth Ahronoth): We are concerned about the escalation of fighting on our northern border.

UKMTO: There were reports of an attack 60 nautical miles northwest of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

Sunday, December 31, 09:00 am

HEAD OF KNESSET AUDIT COMMITTEE: “They entrusted the country’s security to a failed minister” in reference to Israel’s Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

AL-JAZEERA: 64 Palestinians were killed and 186 wounded in the Israeli bombing of homes in the central region of the Gaza Strip during the last 24 hours.

AP (quoting US official): There is no indication that the Houthis will stop their attacks in the Red Sea.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed by gunfire fired by Israeli gunboats on the shore of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

MAARIV: Dozens of Israeli soldiers were suspected of being infected with the parasitic Leishmania in the Gaza Strip.

BARZILAI HOSPITAL: We have treated more than 3,500 wounded since October 7, a number we have never seen before.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted the American Rmelan base in Syria with drones.

Sunday, December 31, 08:00 am

AL-JAZEERA: Ten people were injured in an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted a school housing displaced people in the Khan Yunis camp in the southern Gaza Strip.

OIC: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation called for a quick response to South Africa’s lawsuit at the International Court of Justice.

Sunday, December 31, 06:50 am

US CENTRAL COMMAND: US Military shot down two ballistic missiles that were fired at a container ship in the southern Red Sea from Yemen.

AL-JAZEERA:

Several people killed, and others wounded as a result of Israeli warplanes bombing a house in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli warplanes destroyed two mosques in Deir al-Balah and the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

