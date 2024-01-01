GAZA LIVE BLOG – Israel Army Shells Deir Al-Balah | Fierce Fighting in Khan Yunis | Qassam Strikes Tel Aviv | New Massacres throughout Gaza – DAY 87

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army has decided to withdraw five of its nearly 17 brigades operating in Gaza, under intense pressure from stiff and growing Palestinian Resistance. Meanwhile, fierce fighting continued in Khan Yunis and Bureij, as Israeli forces continued to shell central Gaza by air, sea and land. Despite Israeli claims that it has downgraded the missile capabilities of the Resistance, Al-Qassam Bridges fired a volley of rockets at the greater Tel Aviv areas. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,822 Palestinians have been killed, and 56,451 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES:

Monday, January 1, 11:30 am

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Washington informed Israel of the departure of the aircraft carrier Gerald Ford.

IRANIAN FM: Israel’s attacks on Syria constitute a “violation of international law, through which it seeks to transfer its internal crisis to other countries.”

Monday, January 1, 10:00 am

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We are engaged in fierce clashes east and north of Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone bombed, with two missiles, a house in the vicinity of the town of Maroun al-Ras in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli artillery shelling targeted Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, coinciding with clashes between the Resistance and the occupation army.

ANADOLU: Thousands of Turks participated in a massive march in Istanbul in solidarity with the Palestinian people on the first day of the New Year.

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed as a result of the continuous Israeli bombing of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, since dawn on Monday.

ISRAEL TODAY: The army is preparing to confront the scenario of fighters from the Lebanese Hezbollah or armed groups loyal to Iran to infiltrate through Jordan towards Israeli settlements.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian fisherman was injured as Israeli boats opened fire off the shore of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, January 1, 09:00 am

MAARIV: Israel offered America a plan regarding the Philadelphi route. The plan includes establishing a barrier, with American funding, to prevent smuggling between Egyptian Rafah and Palestinian Rafah.

ISRAELI ARMY: 29 of our deaths were caused by the friendly fire and other incidents.

HAARETZ: Fears in Israel regarding genocide charges before the International Court of Justice.

BRITISH DEFENSE MINISTER: We are ready for direct action against the Houthis.

Monday, January 1, 08:00 am

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli army boats shelled the beach of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

