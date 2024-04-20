GAZA LIVE BLOG: New Massacres in Gaza | Explosion in Iraq | ‘Most Dangerous War’ for Journalists – Day 197

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces carried out at least four massacres in the last 24 hours, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. A huge explosion occurred at a military base used by the Popular Mobilization Forces south of Baghdad. The explosion was the result of an air strike of unknown origin. Tel Aviv denied responsibility. The Committee to Protect Journalists said that Israel’s war on Gaza is “the most dangerous conflict for journalists since records began in 1992.” According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,049 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,901 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Click here for the previous blogs.

LATEST UPDATES

Saturday, April 20, 3:30 pm (GMT+2)

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: Three people were killed and two wounded in an Israeli raid on the town of Al-Jabayn in southern Lebanon.

LEBANESE CIVIL DEFENSE: Three people were killed and two wounded in an Israeli raid on the town of Al-Jabayn in southern Lebanon. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/rwbK4jhsrZ pic.twitter.com/ksGgbSHC7r — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 20, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received the head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh and his accompanying delegation at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers east of the Evin Menachem settlement with missile weapons.

Saturday, April 20, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A violent artillery shelling targeted the town of Al-Mughraqa, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Evin Menachem in the Western Galilee, after rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards an Israeli position in the region

Saturday, April 20, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The occupation army is waging face-to-face battles in central Gaza.

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: The occupation army is waging face-to-face battles in central Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/rwbK4jhsrZ pic.twitter.com/rtepCddilF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 20, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sound in northern Israel after warning of drone infiltration from Lebanon.

Saturday, April 20, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

EGYPTIAN FM: We are making a strenuous effort to deliver aid to Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: sirens sounded a short while ago in Kiryat Shmona and towns in the Galilee region.

TURKISH FM: We warn of the repercussions of the tension between Israel and Iran.

Saturday, April 20, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in the village of Ghajar and the towns of Al-Dan and Bury in the Galilee region.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,049 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,901 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 34,049 Palestinians have been killed, and 76,901 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/rwbK4jhsrZ pic.twitter.com/rYUOROdGcg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 20, 2024

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a deployment of Israeli occupation soldiers in Jabal Adathar with missile weapons.

Saturday, April 20, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in several towns in the Galilee region, noting that an Israeli raid targeted the town of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon.

REUTERS: An Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces member was killed and 8 wounded in an attack on a command center at the Kalsu military base in Babylon.

COMMITTEE TO PROTECT JOURNALISTS: Israel’s war on Gaza is “the most dangerous conflict for journalists since records began in 1992.”

CHANNEL 12: Two rockets fired from Lebanon landed in an open area in Upper Galilee.

Saturday, April 20, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN FM: We welcome Barbados’ decision to recognize the State of Palestine.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli gunboats bombed the coast of the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in several towns in the Galilee region, noting that an Israeli raid targeted the town of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/rwbK4jhsrZ pic.twitter.com/jflkTq0veQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Hadab Yarin site in the Western Galilee with what it called appropriate weapons, noting that it had achieved “confirmed casualties.

ISRAELI OFFICIAL (to CNN): Tel Aviv has nothing to do with the explosion in Iraq.

Saturday, April 20, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in several towns in Upper Galilee following a suspected drone infiltration.

Al-Quds Brigades published scenes of preparation, training and launching a rocket barrage towards Israeli settlements and military gatherings. Translation notes: 0:14 – "And we have rained upon them a rain. And dreadful is the rain of those who have been warned." Al-Naml (58).… pic.twitter.com/XViUNfUPJL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 20, 2024

ISRAELI RADIO: Defense Minister Yoav Gallant discussed, in a call with his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, “de-escalation, the introduction of aid into Gaza, and the Rafah issue.”

Saturday, April 20, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation targeted, with an air strike, both east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and Deir al-Balah in the center of the Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation targeted, with an air strike, both east of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and Deir al-Balah in the center of the Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/rwbK4jhsrZ pic.twitter.com/8zDERPDCj6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 05:30 am (GMT+2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted with drones a vital target in Eilat, southern Israel.

(The Palestine Chronicle)